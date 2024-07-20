Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.