QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Tobam raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.65. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

