QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,921 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

