QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

