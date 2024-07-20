QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.