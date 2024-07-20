QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bunge Global by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

