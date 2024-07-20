QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $150.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

