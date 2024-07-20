QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $197.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average is $192.06. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

