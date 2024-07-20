QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.55 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

