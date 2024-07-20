QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

