QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $34.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

