QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $409,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

