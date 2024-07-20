QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,681 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

