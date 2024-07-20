QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $312,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,013,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $312,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,013,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,964. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

