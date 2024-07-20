QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.