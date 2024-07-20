QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

View Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,344.26 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,426.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.