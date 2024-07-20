QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 75,212 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

