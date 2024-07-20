QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 30,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $83.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

