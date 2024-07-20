QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Graham by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GHC opened at $763.97 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $790.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

