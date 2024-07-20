QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $156,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $2,613,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

