QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

