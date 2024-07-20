QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $511.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $460.04 and a 200 day moving average of $420.22. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.49 and a 52 week high of $512.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

