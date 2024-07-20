QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,441,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.