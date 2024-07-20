QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 154 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after acquiring an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.