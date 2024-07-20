QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,227.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,310,575.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

