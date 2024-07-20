QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
TD opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.