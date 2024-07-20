QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.62 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

