QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,665 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 44,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

ERIC stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.