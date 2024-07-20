QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

URBN opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

