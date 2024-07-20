QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

