QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 641 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

