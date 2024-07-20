QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,296 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 144,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 388,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.