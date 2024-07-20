QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $191.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

