QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.