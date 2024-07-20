QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,548,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

