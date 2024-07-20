Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of QLYS opened at $142.55 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,838. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

