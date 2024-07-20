Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 192,159 shares.The stock last traded at $31.97 and had previously closed at $31.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on NX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 256,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

