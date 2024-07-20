Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

