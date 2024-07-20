QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of QuinStreet worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.9 %

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

