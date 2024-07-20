Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Quipt Home Medical ( TSE:QIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.76 million.

