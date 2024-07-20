Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 487,011 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.