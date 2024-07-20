Raymond James Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after buying an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

