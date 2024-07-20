RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

