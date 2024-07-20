RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
RBB opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on RBB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.
Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp
In other news, Director James Kao acquired 7,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
