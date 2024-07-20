RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 118,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 122,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
