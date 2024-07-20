Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $64.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. Bank of America raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice President Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,869,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

