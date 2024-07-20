Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX opened at $148.35 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $154.13.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

