Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RF opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial
In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
