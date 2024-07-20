Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Articles
