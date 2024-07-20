Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.62. 99,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,234,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

